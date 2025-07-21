Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is William Allan Corp’s 10th Largest Position

William Allan Corp increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 3.5% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $34,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $121.33 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

