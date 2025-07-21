Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

