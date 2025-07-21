Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,302,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,002,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 262,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,524,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period.

VTHR opened at $277.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.11 and a 1 year high of $278.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

