Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.97 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $252.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

