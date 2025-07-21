Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $50.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $50,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.50 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

