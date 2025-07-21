Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $544.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

