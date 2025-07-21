RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.