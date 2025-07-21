Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Acquires 325 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Waste Management by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,905 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,506,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,300,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,823,000 after purchasing an additional 538,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $227.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

