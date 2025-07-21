Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.08 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE WEC opened at $107.76 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

