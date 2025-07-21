Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,855 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after buying an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

