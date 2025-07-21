Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $178.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

