CRH (LON:CRH) Given New GBX 8,601 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CRH (LON:CRH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,993 ($120.63) to GBX 8,601 ($115.37) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CRH Price Performance
LON CRH opened at GBX 7,006 ($93.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 5,748 ($77.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,852 ($118.74). The company has a market capitalization of £59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,906.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,247.23.
