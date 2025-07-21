Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PSA opened at $284.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.64 and a 200 day moving average of $296.37. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.17%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

