Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 515.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 399,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 253,310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 11,328.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $105.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $116.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

