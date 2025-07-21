Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 121,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $32.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

