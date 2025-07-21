Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Stock Position Decreased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after buying an additional 2,713,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,404,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,620,000 after buying an additional 453,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 4,021,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 863,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

