Stifel Nicolaus Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $238.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $183.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,658,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,182,000 after purchasing an additional 450,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after acquiring an additional 277,964 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $49,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

