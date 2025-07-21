Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $646,000 in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 1,346.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 26.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.29%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

