Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 473,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 25.6%

Shares of DISV stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.