Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -16.57% N/A -24.92% Eos Energy Enterprises -4,292.47% N/A -225.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.03 -$240.71 million ($4.78) -0.19 Eos Energy Enterprises $15.61 million 85.58 -$685.87 million ($4.42) -1.33

This table compares TPI Composites and Eos Energy Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TPI Composites has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPI Composites, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TPI Composites and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 2 5 1 1 2.11 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 4 2 0 2.33

TPI Composites presently has a consensus price target of $2.01, indicating a potential upside of 118.23%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

