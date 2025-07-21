Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

CCL stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

