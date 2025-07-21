Mizuho Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Neutral

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $150.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.