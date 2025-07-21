Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) & Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Head to Head Review

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and Saipem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.97 billion 0.16 -$176.08 million ($15.64) -1.93 Saipem $15.75 billion 0.35 $331.16 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than Nabors Industries.

This table compares Nabors Industries and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -3.66% -38.71% -4.20% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nabors Industries and Saipem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 3 4 1 0 1.75 Saipem 0 0 0 1 4.00

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus price target of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Saipem.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saipem beats Nabors Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also engages in onshore engineering and construction, sustainable infrastructures, and robotics and industrialized solutions; and offshore engineering and construction, and wind activities. In addition, the company provides procurement, construction, project management, and engineering integrated services to the oil and gas, civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

