Reviewing Maison Luxe (MASN) & Its Peers

Volatility and Risk

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Maison Luxe Competitors 7.48% 7.89% 13.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $8.04 million $1.67 million 0.04 Maison Luxe Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.56

This table compares Maison Luxe and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maison Luxe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maison Luxe rivals beat Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

