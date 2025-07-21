Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRON. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $1,925,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,943.24. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $119,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,441. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

