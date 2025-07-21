Head-To-Head Contrast: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ModivCare and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 3 1 0 2.25 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare currently has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 179.17%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than So-Young International.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

ModivCare has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ModivCare and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare -8.33% 13.64% -1.19% So-Young International -41.03% -2.14% -1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ModivCare and So-Young International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $2.79 billion 0.02 -$201.28 million ($16.10) -0.19 So-Young International $200.94 million 2.96 -$80.76 million ($0.80) -7.34

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ModivCare. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats ModivCare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other. The company offers risk underwriting, contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. It also provides in-home personal care services, such as bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. In addition, the company offers remote patient monitoring solutions, including personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

