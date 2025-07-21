Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 275.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $309.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $310.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.