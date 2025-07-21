Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lifted by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $576.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $578.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

