Souders Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $282.37 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

