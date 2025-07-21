Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $156.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $122.70 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

