Souders Financial Advisors Takes $261,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 297.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

