GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GE Vernova by 5.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $575.02 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $589.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.30 and a 200 day moving average of $398.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Vernova from $460.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.88.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

