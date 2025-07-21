Assura (LON:AGRD) Posts Earnings Results

Assura (LON:AGRD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
