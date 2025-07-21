Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,186 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

NYSE:BSX opened at $103.68 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

