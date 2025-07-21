Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3%

KMB opened at $127.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

