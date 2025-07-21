Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 36.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axis Capital

About Axis Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.