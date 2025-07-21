Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Sells 400 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $266,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 510.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 402,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $162.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.15.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

