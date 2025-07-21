Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.3%

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $210.01 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

