Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 4,073 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $97.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

