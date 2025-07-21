Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Euronet Worldwide worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $99.50 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

