Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,048 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

