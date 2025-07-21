Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 92,296 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 92,296 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

