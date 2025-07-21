Contrasting Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.15% 2.09% 1.56% Warner Bros. Discovery -28.16% -30.56% -10.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $110.29 million 0.77 $3.46 million $0.55 24.11 Warner Bros. Discovery $39.32 billion 0.80 -$11.31 billion ($4.40) -2.90

This table compares Saga Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saga Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Saga Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 Warner Bros. Discovery 0 12 11 1 2.54

Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus price target of $12.41, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saga Communications beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk. It owns and operates FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. Saga Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming. The Network segment comprises domestic and international television networks. The DTC segment offers premium pay-tv and streaming services. In addition, the company offers portfolio of content, brands, and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming under the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, HBO, HBO Max, Max, Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TNT Sports, TBS, TLC, OWN, Warner Bros. Games, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, and The Lord of the Rings brands. Further, it provides content through distribution platforms, including linear network, free-to-air, and broadcast television; authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing arrangements, and direct-to-consumer subscription products. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

