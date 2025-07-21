Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,839 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,107,419 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $23,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after purchasing an additional 663,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,638.12. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,684. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EA stock opened at $150.11 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

