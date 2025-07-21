ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131,560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $963.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,006.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $955.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total value of $717,347.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,842.10. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,601 shares of company stock worth $6,577,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,048.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,075.87.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

