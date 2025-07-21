Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 43,516 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 43.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 232,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

