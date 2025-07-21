Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 668.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NEE opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

