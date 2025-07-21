Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220,487 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $230,013,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Republic Services by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 368,395 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.74.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RSG opened at $240.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $188.82 and a one year high of $258.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

