Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207,534 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 154,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

