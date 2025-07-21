Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111,629 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,681,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $209.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

